Baqaei: Basis "Commitment in Exchange for Commitment" / Iran Monitors Implementation of US Commitments

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ismail Baqaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday, elaborating on the results of yesterday's negotiations in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, which lasted 18 hours, wrote in a message, "The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is returning home after intensive talks on the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war, dated June 18, 2026."

He stated, "These talks, focusing on paragraphs 1, 5, 10, and 11 of the memorandum of understanding text, began on the morning of Sunday, June 21, in Switzerland (Lake Lucerne) and continued until the early hours of Monday, June 22."

According to the joint statement of the mediating countries (Qatar and Pakistan), which was drafted in consultation with Iran and the United States, executive mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of the memorandum's provisions were envisaged, and it was agreed that talks at expert and technical levels would continue to advance the effective implementation of the agreement on ending the imposed war.

The diplomatic spokesperson stated, "Given that under paragraph 13 of the memorandum, the commencement of negotiations for a final agreement is contingent upon the initiation and continuation of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11, the agreements reached in this session – particularly paragraph 1 regarding the end of the war and military operations of the Zionist regime in Lebanon through the establishment of a conflict control mechanism with the participation of the parties and the Republic of Lebanon, as well as paragraph 10 regarding the export of Iran's oil and petrochemical products, and paragraph 11 concerning the release of Iran's blocked assets – will facilitate the process of implementing mutual commitments."

Baqaei noted, "The basis of the work is 'commitment in exchange for commitment,' and the Islamic Republic of Iran, while monitoring the implementation of the other party's commitments, will utilize all its leverage to ensure the fulfillment of those commitments."

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi also wrote early this morning on the X platform, elaborating on the results of the Switzerland negotiations, "The tireless mediation of Pakistan and Qatar led to great advances in ending the war in Lebanon. Additionally, the embargo on oil and petrochemical exports was suspended, the naval blockade was lifted, some of the blocked assets were released, and the major plan for Iran's reconstruction and economic development was implemented."

He added, "The first real test: the conflict resolution unit in Lebanon."

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