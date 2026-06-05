Opportunity to Form "United Ummah" Unprecedented in Human History: Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Syed Javad Naqvi, the leader of the Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat Mustafa (a.s.) in Pakistan, emphasized that the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran has sparked a historic and rare awakening in the Islamic world and human society, creating a context in which humanity is more prepared than ever for the formation of a "United Ummah."

Speaking during the public campaign inviting people to the Martyr of the Ummah Conference, to be held on June 13 in Lahore, he stated that the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader has created a historic awakening among people, which has been the dream of religious guides for centuries.

Naqvi added that today, followers of different schools of thought and religions have distinguished right from wrong more than ever before, the veils of negligence have been lifted, and people have embraced the path of truth, resistance, and liberation with greater empathy.

He stated that this divine opportunity, in which a broad segment of humanity is intellectually and emotionally prepared for the formation of a United Ummah, has never been available in any period of human history to this extent.

The leader of the Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat Mustafa (a.s.), referring to recent regional developments, said that the Iranian nation, through its 90 days of presence and steadfastness on the scene, has demonstrated a practical example of this awakening and resistance.

He also emphasized that the Martyr of the Ummah Conference, while announcing the final defeat of the policies of the United States and the Zionist regime, will show that the Pakistani nation is also fully prepared to strengthen unity, consolidation, and the defense of truth and resistance.

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