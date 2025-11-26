Palestinian man martyred by Israeli forces during military raid in Nablus

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian man was killed late last night by Israeli forces during a raid on the city of Nablus, and his body was subsequently withheld.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli forces stormed the city and surrounded a house on Al-Hisba Street in the eastern part of the city, targeting it with Energa grenades, which resulted in the killing of Abdul Raouf Ishtayeh.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also reported that another young man sustained hand injuries after falling from a height during the raid.

