Shia Cleric: Foundation of Resistance Laid by Imam Hussain in Karbala / Movement Does Not Weaken with Martyrdom 

Allama Syed Nazir Abbas Taqvi, Central Additional Secretary-General of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, said that the path of truth shown by Imam Hussain (A.S.) gave humanity the courage to stand against oppression, and today the spirit of Karbala continues to empower resistance movements around the world.

During his recent visit to Iran, Allama Taqvi toured several cities including Qom, Isfahan, and Mashhad. In Mashhad, he visited the office of Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen (MWM) and participated in a cordial meeting with scholars and members of the organization.

In the meeting, discussions and briefings were held on the global impact of the Islamic Revolution and contemporary resistance movements. Addressing the gathering, Allama Taqvi said that the foundation of all resistance movements was laid by Imam Hussain (A.S.) in Karbala.

He stated that “Karbala is the center from which humanity drew courage, determination, and strength to stand against tyranny and arrogance. Today, wherever movements for freedom and resistance exist, the life and sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S.) remain their spirit and guiding light.”

Allama Taqvi added that the path of resistance does not weaken with martyrdom — rather, each martyrdom strengthens it further. Referring to the struggle for Palestine’s freedom, he said that people across the world, including many in Western countries, are now coming out in large numbers to support the oppressed Palestinians.

He reaffirmed that “Palestine belongs to the Palestinians, and Israel is an occupying force that cannot deprive them of their fundamental human rights.”

He emphasized that the resistance movement has awakened global consciousness and drawn a clear line between the oppressors and the oppressed.

Allama Taqvi also praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for playing a vital role in supporting oppressed nations. He said that the Islamic Revolution proved that the Muslim Ummah has the power to resist and defeat tyranny.

In conclusion, he prayed that “May Allah connect this global movement of resistance with the reappearance of Imam al-Mahdi (A.J.), and protect the leadership of the Supreme Leader, who continues to guide the Islamic world today.”