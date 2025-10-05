We are Very Close to Ceasefire in Gaza, Says Pakistan PM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif thanked the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia, along with President Donald Trump, who met during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly to work on resolving the Palestine issue.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said that since the genocide of the Palestinian people began, we are now closer than ever to a ceasefire. He emphasized that Pakistan has always stood with the Palestinian people and will continue to support them in the future.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed hope that the statement issued by Hamas is a sign of hope for a ceasefire and offers a path to peace that should never be closed again. He also promised that, God willing, Pakistan will continue to work with all its friends and brotherly countries to achieve lasting peace in Palestine.