Hassan Nasrallah Chose Path of Victory Promised by Allah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mrs Masooma Naqvi, the director of women’s wing of Majlis Wahdet Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) said in a message on the first martyrdom anniversary of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said: I pay tribute to all resistance axis of Muslim community and free soul people on the first martyrdom anniversary of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The services of the martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah spanning half a century, his struggle for Allah, honor and glory of Islam and Muslim, his brave stand against global arrogance and and his unwavering support for the oppressed people are all brilliant and proud part of human and Islamic history.

She Said: Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah choses the way that has was promised of victory by God. This way will continue by brave people by Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran with full might

She added: As Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme leader of Islamic revolution said “the fate of this region will be written by the solders of resistance specially Hezbollah”

She said: The brutal Israeli government is paving the way of its collapse through it continued crimes, and making the justice loving and who have pain for humanity more united and determined against themselves.

Today the anger that is piling up against Zionist regime, can be fill up any time, and make a storm that will erase any trace of the regime.

She remind that: On the martyrdom anniversary of this saheed we should understand our responsibility and contribute with our pens voices and every possible way in the fight between truth and wrong, and try to oppose oppression and play our humane and Islamic role in society. Understanding the message of martyrdom and adhering to this path is the practical expression of our attachment to the martyr.