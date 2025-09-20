Iran condemns E3 snapback attempt as illegal and provocative

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has strongly criticized the European initiative to reinstate UN sanctions through the snapback mechanism, calling it illegal, baseless, and provocative.

This response followed a UN Security Council vote on Friday that rejected a proposal to permanently lift sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear activities.

The resolution was opposed by nine members, supported by Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria, with two abstentions. If no compromise is reached, the sanctions will be reinstated by September 28.

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the move as undermining diplomatic efforts and violating international norms.

The ministry accused Britain, France, and Germany of attempting to revive voided UN resolutions amid recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites by Israel and the United States.

It claimed these assaults breach the UN Charter, threaten global peace, and destabilize the non-proliferation framework.

The ministry further criticized the European trio for failing to denounce the attacks and for misusing the JCPOA’s dispute resolution clause.

The statement listed five key points, asserting that the European action completes the revival of canceled resolutions and gravely harms diplomacy.

Iran placed full blame on the United States and the E3, accusing them of distorting facts, making baseless claims, and pressuring non-permanent Council members.

The ministry said the measure lacked broad support and proceeded despite significant opposition, damaging the Council’s credibility and the global non-proliferation system.

It reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and reflects the nation’s commitment to scientific advancement, while reserving the right to respond to unlawful actions.

Finally, Iran called on responsible global actors to reject the European move and refrain from legitimizing it.

Tehran emphasized that the E3 lacks legal authority to trigger snapback due to their own violations of the 2015 JCPOA after the U.S. exited the deal in 2018. Iran insists its reduced commitments were a direct response to that breach.

