Israeli occupation kills a Palestinian child every hour in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Save the Children confirmed on Saturday that at least one Palestinian child has been killed every hour, on average, by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip over the course of nearly 23 months of aggression.

This came in a brief post by the organization on the X platform.

Save the Children is a British non-governmental organization concerned with defending children’s rights around the world.

Earlier, the Gaza-based Government Media Office had said that more than 20,000 Palestinian children had been killed since the beginning of the Zionist aggression on the Strip on October 7, 2023.

In an update of the most important statistics from the genocidal war the Zionist enemy has been waging on the Strip, it indicated that 1,009 children under the age of one were killed.

It added that more than 450 infants were born and killed during the genocidal crime.

...................

End/ 257