Photos: Mourning ceremony held in Lahore Under Theme “Arbaeen of Imam Hussain: Defying Tyranny and Resisting Zionism”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The central Arbaeen gathering in Lahore was presided over by Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, head of Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa. In his address, he said that the true philosophy and ultimate purpose of Azadari (mourning for Imam Hussain, peace be upon him) is to rise against oppression and to never accept the Yazid of any era.