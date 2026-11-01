South India Scholars and Preachers Conference Held in Alipur, Draws More Than 100 Religious Scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: A major conference of religious scholars and preachers from South India was held in the well-known town of Alipur, Karnataka, on the occasion of the Fatimiyyah Days. More than 100 scholars, Friday and congregational prayer leaders, and preachers from various parts of southern India attended the gathering.

The central theme of this year’s conference was “The Services of the Martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.” Speakers discussed various aspects of his scholarly, intellectual, religious, revolutionary, political and social contributions.

The conference was held with prayers and supplications to Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance), under the patronage of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Maulana Muhammad Zaki Baqri, the chief patron of Ali Pur. Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Maulana Dalawar Hussain, president of the Al-Balagh Foundation; Maulana Mudabbir Hussain, its secretary; Maulana Sayyid Azhar Hussain, Maulana Ali Baqir, Maulana Sayyid Ali Raza and other scholars played key roles in its organisational and academic arrangements.

Among the prominent participants were Maulana Sayyid Muhammad Abbas Abidi, based in the United Kingdom; Maulana Sayyid Adeel Raza Abidi, based in Tanzania; Maulana Sheikh Abid, representative of Ayatollah Yaqoubi; Maulana Sayyid Nazar Abbas, representative of South India based in Iran; Maulana Sayyid Muhammad Abbas Sajjadi, director of Madrasa Imam Sajjad; and Maulana Sayyid Athar Ali Tabrizi, director of Madrasa Baqir-ul-Uloom in Ali Pur.

Addressing the conference, Maulana Muhammad Zaki Baqri described the religious and revolutionary struggle, perseverance, insight and leadership of the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei as an example for scholars and people entrusted with responsibilities. He urged participants to live with purpose, faith and steadfastness, and not hesitate to make sacrifices in the pursuit of truth.

Maulana Sayyid Muhammad Abbas Abidi, Maulana Sayyid Azhar Hussain, Maulana Sayyid Adeel Raza Abidi, Maulana Sayyid Ali Raza, Maulana Muhammad Ali, Maulana Sheikh Abid and Maulana Ali Baqir also highlighted the martyred leader’s scholarly, religious, revolutionary and international contributions. They described his life as an outstanding example of insight, perseverance and service to religion, urging scholars and preachers to draw lessons from his ideas and struggle.

Maulana Sayyid Ali Raza also spoke about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defence capabilities, self-confidence, development and role on the international stage.

In his address, Maulana Sayyid Nazar Abbas, South India’s representative based in Iran, described responsibility as a divine trust. He said that a position was not merely an office or title, but a trust that must be fulfilled for the sake of God. The life of the martyred leader, he said, demonstrated that when people regard their responsibilities as a divine trust, their service can reach across the world.

More than 14 scholars delivered speeches at the conference. In addition to the addresses, a separate session was held to facilitate discussion among scholars and hear about their academic, religious outreach, organisational and social challenges. Scholars from different areas presented their concerns, which the organisers heard attentively and responded to with assurances of possible support.

Participants also discussed ways to strengthen unity among scholars, improve mutual communication and expand religious outreach activities.

The proceedings were moderated by Maulana Mudabbir Hussain, secretary of the Al-Balagh Foundation. At the conclusion, the foundation’s president, Maulana Dalawar Hussain, thanked the scholars, guests and participants. He said that promoting unity, scholarly and religious outreach networks, and mutual cooperation among scholars remained among the foundation’s key priorities.

The conference concluded with a prayer led by Maulana Muhammad Zaki Baqri and the recitation of Surah Al-Asr. The Al-Balagh Foundation also presented commemorative gifts to the participating scholars and preachers.