Video: 34th Annual Husain Day Convention in Bengaluru

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At the 34th Annual Husain Day Convention held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, religious scholars from different faiths, political leaders, intellectuals, and prominent social figures described the life and sacrifice of Imam Husain (AS) as a universal message of justice, freedom, human dignity, and global peace. The speakers also underscored the importance of strengthening interfaith harmony, upholding constitutional values, and fostering a united stand against oppression.