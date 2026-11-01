Alipur’s Organised Religious and Educational System: Friday Prayer Leader and Other Officials Selected Through Consultation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Under this system, the Friday prayer leader, congregational prayer leaders, heads of religious seminaries and those responsible for religious and educational activities are selected through collective consultation.

The system aims to strengthen coordination among religious institutions, ensure a clear division of responsibilities and promote religious and social activities in an organised manner.

The system in Alipur is overseen by Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Muhammad Zaki al-Baqri. Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Azhar Hussain, Maulana Ali Baqir and Maulana Ali Raza serve as *Nazireen-e-Shariat* (religious supervisors). Under their guidance, Al-Balag Foundation President Maulana Syed Dilawar Hussain and Secretary Maulana Syed Mudabbir Hussain also oversee religious, educational and collective affairs.

As part of this arrangement, following the completion of the two-year term of Hujjat-ul-Islam Maulana Syed Muhammad Yusha during the Ayyam-e-Fatimiyyah, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Manzoor Raza Abidi has been selected as the Friday prayer leader for the next two-year term. His selection was made through consultation among Alipur’s religious scholars, under the guidance of the senior patron and the religious supervisors.

Responsibilities for leading congregational prayers at various locations in Alipur have also been assigned through consultation. Maulana Syed Mudabbir Hussain leads prayers at Masjid Zain-ul-Aba, Maulana Azadar Hussain Narsipuri at Ibadat Khana-e-Zainabiya, Maulana Johar Ali at Ibadat Khana Maktab-e-Rasool-e-Khuda, and Maulana Tashakkur Haider at Ibadat Khana al-Qaim.

The educational and administrative affairs of the Hawza Ilmiyya Baqir-ul-Uloom and Hawza Ilmiyya al-Zahra, established to promote religious education, are also managed under the supervision and consultation of Al-Balag’s scholars. The system allows each institution to fulfil its responsibilities while giving priority to collective consultation on shared matters.

Various activities are also underway in Alipur’s Shia educational institutions and schools to provide religious instruction and foster the moral and religious development of students. These include summer camps, Dussehra camps, the al-Zahra Youth Camp and other educational and character-building programmes. Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Sajjad Mahdi has been assigned responsibility for overseeing and managing these activities as their director.

A notable feature of Alipur’s collective system is its emphasis on resolving religious and social matters through mutual understanding. Under the guidance of Al-Balag’s scholars and the collective framework of Anjuman-e-Jafariya, local issues are generally addressed through religious scholars and the relevant officials.

According to the information provided, this collective approach has meant that local religious and social disputes have not escalated to the point of police cases.

Alipur’s system offers an example of how collective religious leadership, consultation, clearly defined responsibilities and cooperation among institutions can help organise religious and educational activities. From the Friday prayer leader and congregational imams to seminaries and training programmes, responsibilities across various sectors are being carried out under this shared framework.