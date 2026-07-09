Parliament Speaker: Washington Will Pay Cost for Bullying, Breaking Commitments

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned the United States that its latest aggression against Iran will not go unanswered, emphasizing that Washington will pay the cost for bullying and breaking its commitments.

“The United States still has not learned that bullying and breaking its commitments no longer come without costs. Let me be clear: if you strike, you will be struck back. Don’t make futile attempts. They will only sink you deeper. The Strait of Hormuz will remain open only under Iranian terms, not through American threats,” he wrote on X on Thursday.

Early on Thursday, the United States struck several locations in Iran, mainly in the country’s south, for the second consecutive night, violating the Islamabad-brokered Memorandum of Understanding.

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