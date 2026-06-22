Risk of Widespread Atrocities, Mass Killings in Sudan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Members of the UN Security Council, in a press statement, expressing grave concern over reports of the large-scale deployment of Rapid Support Forces around the city of Al-Obeid, warned of the possibility of a ground attack on the city.

The Security Council members, referring to the imminent risk of "widespread atrocities" and mass killings, called on the Rapid Support Forces to immediately stop their attacks on Al-Obeid.

In the statement, the Security Council members also expressed deep concern over the continued violence across Sudan, particularly reports of escalating clashes in the Kordofan states, and added that the continuation of this situation could worsen the humanitarian crisis.

The Security Council called on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and protect civilians.

The Council members also emphasized that all parties must adhere to their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and implement the provisions agreed upon in the "Jeddah Declaration."

The Security Council members also expressed concern over reports of drone attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on the city of Al-Obeid and the increased use of drones by parties to the conflict in other parts of Sudan, and called for investigations into all violations and abuses and for holding perpetrators accountable.

The Security Council emphasized the necessity of ensuring safe, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access, and called on all parties to the conflict to guarantee the safe passage of civilians in accordance with international law.

The Council members also called on all UN member states to refrain from any external intervention that would lead to the escalation of conflict and instability in Sudan, and to support efforts to achieve sustainable peace.

The members also emphasized the need to implement international obligations and relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2791 adopted in 2025.

In conclusion, the Security Council once again reaffirmed its firm commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Sudan, and declared its opposition to the formation of any parallel governmental entities in areas under the control of the Rapid Support Forces.

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