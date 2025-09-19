Piety, Prerequisite for All Deeds: Ayatollah Hamidi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayed Hashem Hamidi, a prominent scholar from Tehran, in a meeting with the managing director of ABNA International News Agency and his accompanying delegation, expressed appreciation for the agency’s efforts in spreading the AhlulBayt (a.s.) teachings, describing service in this path as a divine blessing and honor.

Referring to verse 131 of Surah An-Nisa, he emphasized that piety (taqwa) is the foundation of all efforts, stating, “Taqwa is the prerequisite for all deeds, and it is incumbent upon us to pay special attention to this essential matter in all our endeavors.”

In this meeting, Ayatollah Hamidi, who is a teacher of ethics, former director of the Tehran Seminary, and a multiple-term representative of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iran’s Parliament) from Hamedan, as well as a student of the late Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the late Grand Ayatollah Golpayegani (r.a.), shared insights from his life and years of scholarly study.

Since 1967, he has been teaching ethics and seminary sciences and leading congregational prayers at Ansar al-Hussain (a.s.) Mosque in Tehran.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hassan Sadraei Aref, managing director of ABNA, presented a report on the activities of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency – ABNA.

