Six Lebanese soldiers killed in blast from munitions left by Israeli occupation army

AhlulBayt News Agency: Six Lebanese soldiers were martyred and 10 others injured on Saturday when unexploded munitions left behind by the Israeli occupation army detonated in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district, according to the official Lebanese National News Agency.

The explosion occurred between the towns of Majdaloun and Zibqin as a Lebanese army engineering unit was attempting to dismantle shells left from previous Israeli attacks. No official statement has yet been issued by the Lebanese army.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was briefed on the incident by Army Commander General Rodolphe Heikal.

In a statement on the X platform, the president praised the “noble martyrs” for their sacrifice, calling the army “the protective shield of the homeland and the faithful guardian of its borders,” without specifying the number of casualties.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also paid tribute on X, writing, “All of Lebanon, the state and the people, bow in reverence before their sacrifices and their pure blood, which reaffirms that our army is the safety valve, the fortress of sovereignty, and the protector of the unity of the homeland and its legitimate institutions.”

Israel began its latest aggression against Lebanon on October 8, 2023, escalating into full-scale war on September 23, 2024. The conflict has so far killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000.



