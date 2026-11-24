AhlulBayt News Agency: Former Afghan parliamentarian Fawzia Koofi has criticised the Taliban’s economic policies and restrictions on women, accusing the group of expecting the international community to pay for the food needs of the Afghan population while using revenue from the country’s natural resources to finance lavish lifestyles and multiple marriages among its members.

Speaking on Monday, November 23, at a conference titled “Hear Our Voices” in Madrid, Spain, Koofi described Afghanistan’s economic and human rights situation under Taliban rule as alarming. She said that despite the country’s abundant natural resources, large sections of the population continue to face widespread poverty.

Koofi claimed that 95 per cent of Afghans live below the poverty line. She accused the Taliban of expecting the international community to take responsibility for feeding the population while spending income generated from natural resources and other economic assets on second, third and fourth marriages and luxurious living.

She also called for humanitarian organisations led by women to be given priority. Koofi said the Taliban had deprived women of employment opportunities in professions such as medicine, education and engineering, while allowing them to resort to begging to meet their basic needs.

Koofi Warns Afghanistan’s Crisis Could Spread to Europe

The political activist criticised European countries’ policies towards Afghanistan, particularly the deportation of Afghan asylum seekers. She warned that the consequences of the current crisis would not remain confined to Afghanistan and could reach Europe within the next five years if the situation continued.

Koofi urged European governments to address the root causes of Afghanistan’s crisis rather than deporting migrants or engaging with the Taliban. She also called on European citizens to hold their governments accountable for normalising discrimination and gender apartheid against Afghan women.

Calls for Legal Action Over Taliban Abuses

Welcoming international efforts to hold the Taliban accountable, Koofi described the mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Afghanistan and the International Criminal Court’s efforts to issue arrest warrants for four Taliban officials as necessary steps.

However, she stressed that responsibility for violations of women's rights did not rest solely with those four individuals and called for accountability efforts to be expanded.

Koofi also criticised the lack of progress in proceedings concerning Afghanistan at the International Court of Justice, despite four countries expressing readiness to pursue violations of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). She said political considerations must not once again be allowed to obstruct justice.

Concluding her remarks, Koofi called for the concept of “gender apartheid” to be formally defined and recognised. She emphasised that depriving Afghan women and girls of their fundamental rights constitutes systematic and organised discrimination, rather than merely a political disagreement.