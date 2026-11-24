AhlulBayt News Agency: 1,250 people received return assistance between November 15 and 21, of whom 51 per cent were under the age of 18.

In its latest report, UNHCR said Afghan nationals continued to return from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and other countries.

published on Sunday, November 22 (December 1 in the Iranian calendar), 1,250 Afghan returnees received assistance from the agency between November 15 and 21. Of these, 55 per cent were women and 45 per cent were men. Children under the age of 18 accounted for 51 per cent of the returnees, while 31 per cent of the households were headed by women.

The report further indicated that women and children together accounted for 77 per cent of those receiving return assistance.

Regarding their documentation status, 558 returnees held Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, 430 had no documents, 198 possessed Voluntary Repatriation Forms (VRFs), and 27 held Asylum Seeker Certificates (ASY).

The agency also reported that a total of 442,033 Afghan returnees had received its assistance since the beginning of 2026. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of people assisted by UNHCR upon returning to Afghanistan since September 15, 2023, has reached 1,224,581.

UNHCR had previously reported that more than 6.5 million Afghan nationals returned to their country between September 2023 and the end of 2025. Nearly 2.9 million of these returns took place in 2025 alone.