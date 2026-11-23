ABNA24 - The Palestinian Ministry of Health warned of a worrying and unusual rise in meningitis infection rates, particularly the viral type, amid environmental deterioration and damage to water and sewage networks in the Gaza Strip, along with the accompanying risks of drinking water contamination and the spread of diseases, especially among children and the most vulnerable groups.

The Ministry said, in a press statement on Sunday, that the Strip is witnessing a noticeable increase in the number of meningitis patients, exceeding usual seasonal rates, attributing this to deteriorating environmental conditions and the disruption of sewage networks and water treatment systems, which increases the likelihood of drinking water mixing with sewage.

It explained that infrastructure damage and the mixing of water sources with wastewater, coinciding with rainfall and expectations of its continuation, warn of a further escalation in infections and disease transmission in various areas of the Strip.

The Ministry of Health held Israel responsible for the extensive damage inflicted on water and sewage infrastructure, alongside restrictions imposed on the entry of maintenance, sterilization, and fuel supplies, affirming that the continuation of these conditions provides a suitable environment for the transmission of pathogens and the exacerbation of epidemic risks.

It called on the international community and UN and humanitarian organizations to intervene urgently to provide the necessary equipment and materials to repair water and sewage networks, and to secure fuel to operate desalination plants, water pumping, and wastewater treatment, in addition to providing water sterilization supplies and health prevention means for displaced families.

It also called on the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and health partners to enhance the medical response by providing laboratory supplies, medicines, and necessary treatments, helping medical teams diagnose infections, manage them, and limit their complications.

The ministry stressed that containing epidemic risks in the Strip requires immediate and sustainable international intervention to address pollution sources and strengthen the capabilities of the health system, warning that continued environmental deterioration could push the crisis to levels difficult to contain.

In a related context, a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), issued on November 18, showed that 45% of the surveyed households in Gaza Strip reported the presence of sewage or sludge less than 10 meters from their shelters, while solid waste management capacities remain limited, with only half of the waste collection fleet operating in the enclave.

The Office had previously warned, in a report issued on November 13, of increasing health risks resulting from rainwater mixing with sewage, pointing to a rise in suspected meningitis cases and other diseases, coinciding with damage to about 40,000 shelters due to rain and the impact of floods on nearly 46,000 families.

UN data reveals the scale of damage inflicted on the water and sanitation sector, as 88% of its above ground assets and 76% of its underground networks have been destroyed or damaged, while the six wastewater treatment plants in the Strip have gone out of service.

Furthermore, 70% of wastewater pumping stations have broken down, leading to the discharge of more than 150,000 cubic meters of untreated sewage daily into the environment, in a development that exacerbates pollution and increases health risks threatening the residents of the Strip.



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