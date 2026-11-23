AhlulBayt News Agency: A total of 150 Palestinian women and girls gathered at the Al-Shafi'i Mosque in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, to recite the entire Quran from memory.

These women —who have memorized the Quran—completed a full recitation of the Holy Book (Khatm Quran) from memory in a single day, The Iumsonline website reported.

This spiritual gathering served as a testament to their steadfast adherence to the Word of God and their resilience in the face of adversity—an event that took place amidst widespread displacement and the extensive destruction caused by the genocidal war waged by the occupying Israeli regime against the Gaza Strip.

During the Khatm Quran event, the voices of these women reciting the Quran resonated throughout the mosque, which is situated in the Mu'askar (camp) area in western Khan Yunis.

The participants gathered in a series of circles, reciting what they had memorized and reviewing the verses and chapters of the Quran. The atmosphere was filled with profound reverence, deep reflection, and a commitment to goodness and virtue.

The event brought together women and girls of various ages, united by their love for the Quran and their dedication to reviewing and reinforcing what they had memorized.

This gathering stands as a testament to an enduring bond with the Book of God—a bond that remains unbroken despite the immense suffering inflicted by the war, including forced displacement, the loss of homes, and the destruction of mosques and Quranic education centers.

The scene was not limited to the women who had memorized the Quran; a number of children also gathered around the recitation circles, listening with reverence to the Quranic verses that filled the space of the mosque.

The experiences of the participants varied. Some had succeeded in memorizing the entire Quran at a young age, while others—despite the hardships of displacement and the loss of loved ones—continued their journey of deepening their bond with the Divine Book.

There were also women who had dedicated many years to memorizing and studying the Quran and have now turned to teaching it to the next generation.

Among them were young girls who, while pursuing their formal education, strive to review what they have memorized of the Quran—even within the tents housing displaced persons, amidst constant dangers and hardships.

The event was part of a broader range of Quranic initiatives across the Gaza Strip, designed to sustain circles for the memorization and review of the Quran despite the dire humanitarian conditions.

The genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupiers against the Gaza Strip, which began in October 2023, continues to this day. According to available statistics, this conflict has resulted in the martyrdom of over 74,000 Palestinians and the injury of more than 176,000 others—a large proportion of whom are women and children.

Furthermore, approximately 90 percent of the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip has been destroyed, with the United Nations estimating the cost of reconstruction at around $71.4 billion.

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