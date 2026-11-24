AhlulBayt News Agency: United Nations Secretary General António Guterres warned of the continuation of violence and displacement in the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire, noting that the widespread destruction left by the Israeli aggression has affected all aspects of life, while settler attacks, demolitions, and land seizures in the West Bank are forcing Palestinian families to leave their homes and lands on a scale unprecedented for generations.

Guterres' remarks came in a message he addressed to the meeting, which was read out by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed during a special meeting of the General Assembly marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Guterres pointed to the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed, families have been displaced, and homes, schools, and hospitals have been reduced to rubble, while the necessities of daily life in the Strip have been destroyed.

He stressed that deadly violence and forced displacement operations are still ongoing despite the ceasefire, affirming that the suffering of Palestinians has not stopped with the entry of the agreement into force.

In the West Bank, the secretary general's message drew attention to the escalation of settler violence, demolitions, evictions, land confiscation, and displacement, considering that these practices are forcing Palestinian families to leave their homes and lands on a scale the region has not witnessed for generations.

Guterres affirmed that the recovery and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip must be Palestinian-led, and must not be limited to rebuilding homes and infrastructure but must also include restoring the necessities of life, stressing that reconstruction cannot be a substitute for reaching a political solution to the Palestinian issue.

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