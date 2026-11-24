ABNA24 - According to Israeli media, 23 Israeli troops and officers on active duty have committed suicide and died since the start of 2026.

According to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, 23 Israeli troops and officers on active duty have died by suicide since the start of 2026, the highest annual figure recorded by the army in 16 years.

The report also said that 17 troops who served in regular or reserve forces during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza died by suicide this year after leaving active service. In addition, five police officers took their own lives in 2026.

The numbers point to a continued rise in suicides across the Israeli regime's so-called security forces since the war that began in October 2023. In the decade before the war, the Israeli military recorded an average of about 12 suicides per year.



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