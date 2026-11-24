AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has strongly rejected Bahrain's accusations against the Islamic Republic, describing them as a deliberate attempt to distort facts and conceal Manama's role in facilitating continued US military aggression against Iran.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council on Monday, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative Gholamhossein Darzi said Bahrain's allegations were baseless and intended to misrepresent Iran's defensive measures.

According to the letter, Darzi said Bahrain was attempting to conceal its undeniable role in providing assistance and support for ongoing US aggression against Iran.

He stressed that the continued use of regional countries' territories, airspace, military bases and logistical infrastructure, particularly in Bahrain and Kuwait, to facilitate US military attacks against Iran carried serious consequences under international law.

"No state can evade its international obligations or responsibility by allowing its territory to be used as a platform for aggression against another sovereign state," Darzi said.

He added that states are obligated not to knowingly allow their territories to be used by another country to carry out acts of aggression against a third state.

Darzi said US military aggression against Iran was continuing unabated, in clear violation of the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

He cited several recent attacks on Iranian territory, including US airstrikes on November 2 and 17 against coastal areas in southern Iran, targeting facilities and infrastructure on Qeshm Island and near Sirik in Hormozgan Province.

He also referred to an attack on a radar facility on Hengam Island on November 20.

In response, Iran targeted the source of the attack in Bahrain on November 21, striking a US radar system stationed at the American military base of Sheikh Isa, the ambassador said.

Darzi stated that any alleged targeting error was attributable to US electronic warfare and jamming operations hosted by Bahrain.

He further said credible information and evidence showed that US military drones and other military assets were being used from regional bases, including those in Bahrain and Kuwait, to carry out attacks against Iran.

According to the Iranian diplomat, a systematic pattern showed that attacks against Iranian facilities and vessels, including civilian ships, had followed reconnaissance flights originating from Bahrain.

He specifically pointed to US MQ-9 drones operating from Bahrain on combat reconnaissance missions and P-8 aircraft conducting maritime surveillance operations.

Bahrain has also made its Flight Information Region (FIR) available to US manned and unmanned aircraft, he added.

Darzi stressed that these incidents were not isolated events but part of an ongoing pattern of US military aggression against Iran that began on February 28.

The Iranian ambassador reaffirmed Tehran's inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, saying Iran's military actions against US military facilities and equipment in Bahrain and Kuwait were carried out in response to continued American aggression.

He said Iran's declared targets included US military radar systems, air defense installations, operational platforms and infrastructure associated with the deployment and operation of military drones and missiles.

Darzi explained that the measures were aimed at countering the sources of attacks and neutralizing military capabilities used to plan, support and carry out aggression against Iran.

The Iranian diplomat said Bahrain is practicing hypocrisy for selectively invoking international law, including the principles of sovereignty, the prohibition on the use of force and good-neighborly relations, while ignoring the legal consequences of allowing its territory and military infrastructure to be used for unlawful military operations against a neighboring country.

He referred to Article 3(f) of the Definition of Aggression annexed to UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, which addresses a state's conduct in allowing its territory to be used by another state to carry out an act of aggression against a third state.

Darzi said Bahrain and other regional countries must end all assistance and cooperation in acts of aggression against Iran, provide assurances against their recurrence and make full reparations for the resulting material and moral damages.

He emphasized that states facilitating aggression could not evade their international responsibilities.

Darzi called on the UN Security Council to explicitly demand that the United States immediately end all acts of aggression, military attacks and threats against Iran, as well as its military and naval blockade of the country.

He also urged the council to demand that Bahrain and other Persian Gulf states refrain from allowing their territories, airspace, military installations or other facilities to be used in any way to facilitate or support military aggression against Iran.

The ambassador warned that the Security Council's credibility and responsibility for maintaining international peace and security depended on addressing the root causes of the crisis rather than focusing exclusively on Iran's defensive response.

Darzi reiterated that Iran remained committed to the principles of the UN Charter and international law but would never relinquish its inherent right to defend itself against aggression.

He said Tehran would continue taking all necessary and proportionate measures, within the framework of international law, to protect its population, national security, vital interests, sovereignty and territorial integrity for as long as US aggression and military threats continued.

Iran would also take the necessary steps to maintain its defense capabilities and credible, sustainable deterrence to prevent further aggression, he added.

Darzi concluded that responsibility for the continuation and escalation of the crisis rested exclusively with the United States, which had initiated and continued the aggression, and with governments knowingly facilitating it, not Iran, which was exercising its inherent right to self-defense.

The letter was formally submitted to Guterres and Security Council President Sanita Pavļuta-Deslandes for circulation as an official UN Security Council document.

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