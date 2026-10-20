Iran warns UN of US and Israeli threats to attack its energy infrastructure

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ambassador and Chargé d’Affaires to the United Nations in New York, Gholamhossein Darzi, has warned the UN secretary-general and the Security Council about US and Israeli threats of further aggression against Iran.

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council on Monday, Gholamhossein Darzi called for urgent action against US and Israeli threats against Iran, warning of further violations of international law and risks to regional and international peace and security.

The full text of the Iranian ambassador’s letter is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellencies,

Upon instructions from my Government, and further to our previous letters concerning the ongoing abhorrent U.S. aggression and threats of the use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I wish to draw your urgent attention, and that of the members of the Security Council, to recent brazen existential threats posed by the President of the United States concerning the possible use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), also known as the “Mother of All Bombs,” against Iran, as well as the Israeli regime’s renewed threats of military aggression and its declared intention to target Iran’s entire energy infrastructure.

On 15 October 2026, U.S. media reported that the White House and the Pentagon had prepared military options involving the possible use of the MOAB against Iran. On the same day, the U.S. President discussed the weapon in a televised interview and threatened further strikes against Iran.

On 18 October 2026, according to media reports, the Minister of War of the Israeli regime, Israel Katz, declared that Israel was prepared to attack Iran and that “all energy targets” would be included in any renewed offensive, with the stated aim of returning Iran to the “Stone Age.” He further claimed that the United States and Israel had dropped a combined total of 35,000 bombs on Iran, and asserted that their military campaign remained unfinished.

On the same day, the internationally wanted war criminal, the Prime Minister of the Israeli regime, openly reiterated his criminal intention to preempt another war of aggression against Iran. It is highly alarming that silence, and the explicit support of some members of the Security Council, have only emboldened him to further his genocidal mindset.

These unabated threats, in the context of the U.S.-Israeli wars of aggression launched on 13 June 2025 and 28 February 2026 against Iran, and the deliberate attacks against Iranian civilians and critical infrastructure, pose a grave risk of further violation of international law with catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences, and serious threats to regional and international peace and security; responsibility for which squarely falls on the United States of America and the Israeli regime, and anyone else who directly or indirectly abets their act of aggression and state terrorism.

Threats to use MOAB against Iran’s civilian infrastructure and to target all Iranian energy infrastructure would, inter alia, constitute a grave breach of international law. An attempt to terrorize Iran’s population, or any threat of the deliberate destruction of vital civilian infrastructure, constitute a new set of grave violations of international humanitarian law with severe, potentially long-lasting humanitarian and environmental consequences, and engage further responsibility of the United States and the Israeli regime.

The United States and the Israeli regime have demonstrated time and again that they are not bound by any rule of international law, including obligations arising from the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and customary international humanitarian law.

In view of the gravity and urgency of this matter, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon the Secretary-General and the Security Council to:

Urgently demand that the United States and the Israeli regime cease their unlawful threats and comply fully with their obligations under the UN Charter and peremptory norms of international law.

Condemn, unequivocally, the threat to attack Iran, including its vital civilian infrastructure, as an instrument of coercion and intimidation.

Take immediate measures within their respective mandates, including by convening an emergency meeting of the Security Council, to address these threats to regional and international peace and security and ensure that the United States and the Israeli rogue regime are held accountable.

Ensure accountability and full reparation for the internationally wrongful acts being committed, on a daily basis, by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

The Security Council cannot remain silent in the face of explicit threats of renewed aggression and the destruction of essential civilian infrastructure. Failure to act would further undermine the Charter and the international legal order on which the UN system was built.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its inherent right to self-defence enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, and its determination to take all necessary measures against any source of threat that puts at risk its people, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and vital national interests. Should the Security Council fail to discharge its responsibilities, Iran will exercise its right of self-defence and respond decisively in accordance with international law to defend its supreme national interests. The United States and the Israeli regime will bear full responsibility for the consequences of any further aggression, including the risk of unpredictable and uncontrollable escalation.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the General Assembly and the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

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