AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian courts have ordered the United States to pay $290 billion in damages inflicted both during and long before the illegal wars of aggression launched jointly by the Israeli regime, says a Judiciary official.

Hassan Abdolianpour, the head of the Judiciary’s Center for Lawyers, Official Experts and Family Counselors, said on Monday that Iran's legal process against hostile US actions began with filing cases, obtaining legal representation, and documenting relevant evidence.

“When we began our activities, we had secured less than $40 billion in judgments against the United States in domestic courts, while the Americans had obtained judgments against Iran amounting to approximately 30 times that figure,” he said.

“Today, however, we have secured more than $290 billion in judgments against the United States, some of which have already been enforced.”

Abdolianpour also noted that during the recent unlawful US-Israeli wars, 19,000 experts volunteered and actively contributed to assess the damages and document the crimes.

He further said experts from various countries travelled to Iran and conducted on-site visits to the areas hit by the aggressors, he added.

Statements, tweets, official positions, and directives issued by American officials since the 2020 assassination of top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani have been compiled into a documented dossier for use in legal proceedings, he said.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their first criminal war against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second aggression began on February 28 and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

In both wars, Iran’s resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the aggressors to accept a ceasefire.

Iran has also maintained a tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the second imposed war in response to the United States’ acts of mischief in West Asia.

Addressing the pressure exerted by the United States for the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, he said, “Part of this pressure relates to the issue of transit fees, while a substantial portion is attributable to the judicial rulings rendered against the US.”

“These judgments are subject to further legal proceedings and enforcement measures, and the seizure of certain vessels may also be examined within this legal framework.”

Meanwhile, Abdolianpour said that in an attack on a sports stadium in Iran, the missiles used were fragmented into 180 separate projectiles made of tungsten.

Another strike, he added, targeted an Iranian courthouse building while drones were flying over the area for up to four hours, targeting an ambulance and obstructing emergency response operations.

He also described the double-tap strike on an elementary school in the southern city of Minab as one of the most heartbreaking crimes that killed 168 innocent schoolchildren and teachers.

Moreover, the Judiciary official said the first hearing in the Minab case is scheduled to take place on November 24, with legal professionals from approximately five countries, representing five continents, in attendance.

He expressed hope that, in the very near future, just as significant achievements have been made on the military front, encouraging developments would be announced to the Iranian nation on the legal front.

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