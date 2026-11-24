AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i says the blood of the innocent children martyred in the US attack on Minab will forever stand as evidence of the disgrace of those who falsely claim to advocate human rights.

Speaking at a gathering with families of the Minab martyrs on Tuesday, Mohseni Eje’i said the world would never forget the crimes committed behind the deceptive slogans of those claiming to defend the rights of women and children.

“The world will never forget that behind the deceptive slogans of the hypocritical and false advocates of children’s and women’s rights lies support for the child-killing regimes of the United States and Israel,” he said.

“For years, the bombastic and hypocritical slogans of Westerners, particularly Americans, in defense of women’s and children’s rights deafened the ears of the world. But these evil-minded people proved, by creating the Minab tragedy, that all those so-called slogans were hollow,” Mohseni Eje’i said.

Separately, he instructed relevant judicial officials to provide special legal and judicial assistance to the families of the Minab martyrs, ensuring that they would continue to receive support throughout their lives, regardless of the pursuit of justice for the victims.

On Sunday, Deputy to the President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari said the country has launched legal proceedings in the United States and four European countries over the US missile strike on an elementary school in Iran’s southern city of Minab, which killed 168 people, including 123 children aged between seven and 12.

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran has found reasonable grounds to believe that the US strike on the school in Minab amounted to the war crime of making a civilian site the object of an attack.

In a report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in September, the mission said the school was clearly identifiable as an educational facility for young children and that the United States had failed to take all feasible precautions to verify that it was a military objective before launching the attack.

The February 28 strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School occurred on the first day of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran, marking the war’s deadliest attack on civilians.

Iranian officials put the death toll at 168, including 120 students and 26 teachers. More than 110 people were also wounded.

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