AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has lauded domestic experts in various fields, including engineering, for forging a new path for implementing the country’s mega projects.

Major General Ali Abdollahi made the remarks on Monday during a visit to the Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters.

He said that, by relying on domestic experts, the Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters has paved a new path for implementing the country’s major projects and showcased Iran’s engineering capability.

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