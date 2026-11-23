AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Development Programme has announced that improved access to water has transformed the lives of millions of people in Afghanistan.

In a post on the social media platform X on November 23, the UN agency said that, under its Area-Based Approach to Development Emergency Initiatives (ABADEI), a total of 5.5 million people, including 2.7 million women and girls, had gained access to water between January 2022 and September 2026.

The programme aims to improve living conditions in vulnerable communities while strengthening livelihoods and the economic resilience of people across Afghanistan.

Water crisis extends beyond access to drinking water

Despite the implementation of water supply projects, Afghanistan continues to face worsening water shortages, prolonged drought and declining groundwater reserves.

According to the UNDP's socioeconomic outlook for Afghanistan for 2024–2025, the proportion of households with sufficient drinking water throughout the year fell from 59 percent in 2024 to 44 percent in 2025. The 2025 Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Assessment also found that 67 percent of households were affected by drought and water shortages, while one-quarter relied on unimproved water sources.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in its 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Afghanistan, estimated that around 15.9 million people in the country require assistance related to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene.

The crisis has also reached alarming levels in major cities, including Kabul. According to the Associated Press, groundwater levels in the Afghan capital have fallen by 25 to 30 metres over the past decade, while the city's population has increased from approximately 2.5 million in 2001 to nearly six million.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has also reported that many wells in Kandahar have dried up, with groundwater levels declining by more than 100 metres in some parts of the city.

Meanwhile, officials from the Taliban-run Ministry of Water and Energy have warned of worsening water shortages. According to the ministry's announcement in September 2026, a budget of 3.7 billion Afghanis had been allocated for 411 water resource management projects across Afghanistan, although completing all the projects would require 10.2 billion Afghanis.

Ministry officials have also warned that Kabul is at risk of severe water shortages.

The World Bank, in its November 2026 report, estimated that Afghanistan loses approximately 4.9 billion cubic metres of its freshwater reserves annually. This represents around 7.5 percent of the country's long-term average annual renewable water resources.

The figures highlight the scale of Afghanistan's growing water crisis, underscoring the need for sustained investment in water infrastructure, resource management and measures to address the effects of drought.