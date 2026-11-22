AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations' highest court ruled that the killing of thousands of members of the Rohingya Muslim minority and widespread sexual violence committed by Myanmar's security forces in 2017 constituted acts of genocide carried out with state support.

The ruling, delivered seven years after Gambia filed the case, marks only the fourth time in international judicial history that an international court has legally established genocide. It is also the first time the court has held a state legally responsible for genocide.

Reading the judgment, the court president stated that Myanmar's security forces had killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed widespread sexual violence, perpetrated serious abuses against children and attacked Rohingya people fleeing the country.

The judges found that Myanmar's military had carried out mass killings of Rohingya men and boys, widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women, and the burning or complete destruction of hundreds of villages during the so-called "clearance operations".

The court also noted that the military had played an active role in spreading hatred against the Rohingya community.

The ICJ clarified that its judgment was final and not subject to appeal.

Legally establishing genocide before international courts is extremely rare. This is largely because prosecutors must prove the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.