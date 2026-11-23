AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iran Culture House in Hyderabad, Pakistan, organised a special academic and literary session on November 21, 2026, to pay tribute to the intellectual and philosophical contributions of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, the renowned philosopher, thinker and Second Teacher of the Islamic world. The event also featured the launch of a book on the martyred children of Minab, published under the theme of “Peace and War”.

The programme began with the national anthems of Iran and Pakistan. In his inaugural address, Dr Saeed Hashemi, Cultural Attaché at the Iranian Consulate General and Director of the Iran Culture House in Hyderabad, highlighted the significance of the gathering. He said it was the first formal academic session of its kind dedicated to Abu Nasr Al-Farabi in Hyderabad and had received an encouraging response from members of the city's academic and literary circles.

He observed that Al-Farabi's ideas continue to serve as a source of guidance for promoting peace, wisdom and intellectual development in human society.

Speaking to media representatives, Dr Hashemi said the event had been organised to mark Philosophy and Wisdom Day and commemorate the great philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi. He noted that a large number of scholars, intellectuals, university faculty members, teachers and literary figures had attended the session.

He particularly mentioned the online participation of Dr Alireza Hosseini from Iran, who discussed Al-Farabi's academic and philosophical contributions and introduced his celebrated work, Ihsa al-Ulum (The Enumeration of the Sciences).

Other speakers also discussed Al-Farabi's position in political philosophy and his lasting contribution to the world of scholarship.

Dr Hashemi added that the Iran Culture House would continue organising similar academic, cultural and philosophical programmes in the future. He also thanked journalists and media representatives for their coverage and participation.

During the session, speakers and researchers examined various aspects of Al-Farabi's life, intellectual legacy and philosophical ideas, with particular attention to philosophy, logic and wisdom.

Dr Alireza Hosseini, a faculty member of the Department of Arabic Language and Literature at Imam Khomeini International University in Qazvin, Iran, and head of the Persian Language Teaching Centre for non-Persian speakers, addressed the gathering online from Iran. He delivered a detailed presentation on Al-Farabi's life, philosophical system and wisdom-based ideas, along with an extensive introduction to his renowned book, *Ihsa al-Ulum*.

Dr Fayyaz Latif, head of the Institute of Sindhology at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, presented a research paper on Al-Farabi's intellectual and academic contributions and his philosophical legacy. His presentation was widely appreciated by the participants.

Dr Ehsan Danish, head of the Department of Sindhi at Government College University, Hyderabad, and a well-known author, spoke about the relevance of Al-Farabi's ideas in the contemporary world and paid tribute to his intellectual stature.

Professor Dr Muhammad Ashraf Samoon, a noted writer and former principal of Government Commerce College, Karachi, discussed Al-Farabi's influence on Islamic history and global intellectual thought in Persian and Sindhi.

Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Nazir Rahmani highlighted the fundamental academic, morphological, grammatical and logical dimensions of Al-Farabi's contributions to the development of Islamic philosophy and wisdom.

Haider Ali Siddiqui, a student of Persian at the Iran Culture House and a researcher of the intellectual heritage of philosophy, theology and logic, also spoke about Al-Farabi's works on logic and theology and their place in the scholarly tradition.

The academic and literary gathering was attended by prominent scholars, poets, writers and researchers from Hyderabad. Among those present were former Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Farman Ali Shah, President of the Urdu Literary Association Kainat Fatima, and Agha Aurangzeb of the Fatimiyah Foundation Academy Institute.

At the conclusion of the programme, a book concerning the martyred children of Minab, published under the theme of “Peace and War”, was formally launched. Copies were distributed among distinguished guests.

Participants appreciated the academic and cultural initiative of the Iran Culture House and expressed hope that similar intellectual, philosophical and scholarly gatherings would continue to be organised in the future.