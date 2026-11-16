AhlulBayt News Agency: A Pakistani cleric has stressed that devotion to the Ahlul Bayt (PBUT) goes beyond verbal expressions of love, saying true affection for the Prophet’s (PBUH) household is demonstrated through adherence to their teachings, respect for people’s rights, and practical defense of the Wilayah.

Hojatoleslam Sheikh Zakir Hussain made the remarks during a mourning ceremony marking the Fatimiyya days at the Grand Mosque in Skardu, Baltistan, Pakistan.

Citing verse 23 of Surah Ash-Shura, Sheikh Hussain emphasized that God Almighty has made devotion to the Ahlul Bayt (PBUT) the reward for the Prophet’s (PBUH) mission, noting that this devotion is not limited to heartfelt affection and verbal declaration. Rather, it encompasses a love that transcends all other bonds, adherence to the life and teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (PBUT), and disassociation from their enemies.

The religious scholar added that truly fulfilling the reward of prophethood is realized when the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), Imam Ali (AS), Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), and her pure descendants manifest in our individual and social lives.

Expressing concern over the violation of people’s rights in society, he noted that alongside shedding tears over the sufferings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), individuals must also hold their own behavior and lives to account.

The religious expert pointed to certain social ills, saying that today some individuals fail to respect the rights of their brothers and sisters, daughters are deprived of their inheritance rights, and the rights of parents and neighbors are forgotten.

Sheikh Hussain stressed the necessity of practically following the example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra’s (SA) life to spread the culture of respecting others’ rights and adhering to Huquq al-Nas (the rights of people) in society.

Fatimiyya gatherings: An opportunity to keep alive the oppression and message of Hazrat Zahra (SA)

Responding to some criticisms about holding gatherings during the Fatimiyya days, he stated that the oppression of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and her grief following the passing of the Prophet (PBUH) are among the most painful chapters in Islamic history, and that Fatimiyya gatherings serve as an opportunity to keep alive the memory of the oppression, grandeur, and message of that great lady.

In another part of his remarks, Hojatoleslam Sheikh Zakir Hussain proposed that, alongside Fatimiyya programs, special days and events should be dedicated to explaining the philosophy of Ghadir, the Wilayah of Imam Ali (AS), and promoting the message of the Ghadir sermon so that the younger generation may become familiar with the significance and true teachings of Ghadir.

In conclusion, referring to the role of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) in defending Wilayah and Imamate, he stated that she defended Wilayah and Imamate through her words, conduct, and sacrifices. Her life teaches us that defending Wilayah is not merely a matter of belief, but means steadfastness, loyalty, and practical effort in the path of truth.

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