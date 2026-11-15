AhlulBayt News Agency: The meeting aims to finalise the agenda for the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to take place in Islamabad on Monday.

Pakistan currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the ECO Council of Ministers. Sunday's meeting began under the chairmanship of Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Additional Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Iranian delegation was led by Alireza Totonchian, Director General for Multilateral Economic Cooperation at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 29th meeting of ECO foreign ministers was held virtually in November last year, hosted by Kazakhstan. The 28th meeting took place in December 2025 in Mashhad, Iran, under the hosting of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Established in 1985, the Economic Cooperation Organization is an intergovernmental regional organisation aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and promoting sustainable development across the region.

ECO has 10 member states: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

The organisation's key objectives include expanding economic and trade cooperation among member states, facilitating collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, energy, transportation and communications, improving living standards and reducing poverty across the region.

Through conferences, high-level meetings and joint initiatives, ECO seeks to promote the exchange of knowledge and experience among its members, develop and implement joint economic and social projects, strengthen international relations and attract foreign investment to member countries.