AhlulBayt News Agency: The annual Fatimiyya pilgrimage walk, hosted by Urdu-speaking seminary students and attended by more than 6,000 pilgrims and mourners, was held from the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH) to the holy Jamkaran Mosque in Qom.

The annual Fatimiyya walk in the holy city of Qom was held with the participation of more than 6,000 mourners and devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) along an eight-kilometer route from the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH) to the holy Jamkaran Mosque.

The spiritual ceremony, hosted by Urdu-speaking seminary students of the Qom seminary and attended by scholars, seminary students, and mourners from various countries, was held in an atmosphere filled with Fatimid fervor and devotion. Participants in this ritual movement emphasized the continuity of the path and message of Hazrat Fatima Zahra's (PBUH) uprising and the revival of Islamic civilization.

This year's walk, given the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the sensitive conditions of the Islamic world, was held under the central slogan "This is the call of Fatima; uprising and steadfastness are necessary."

In choosing this slogan, in addition to attention to the current conditions of the Islamic world, the deep connection of the Supreme Leader with the Fatimiyya days and the teachings of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) was also taken into consideration.

The ceremony was organized by the Fatimiyya Walk Organizing Committee and hosted by Urdu-speaking seminary students of the Qom seminary. Promoting the conduct and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), defending velayat, and keeping alive the combatant and truth-seeking message of that noble lady were among the main goals of this spiritual movement.

According to statistics announced by the organizers, more than 6,000 mourners participated in the ceremony, and more than 250 servants were responsible for providing services and organizing executive affairs. Additionally, to facilitate the movement of participants, more than 50 free buses were allocated from various areas of Qom.

The eight-kilometer route of this spiritual walk was named "Tariq al-Mahdi." Along the route, mourners moved toward the holy Jamkaran Mosque accompanied by recitations of internationally known eulogists and the holding of chest-beating ceremonies.

More than 20 stalls were also set up along the route by seminary schools, associations, and various institutions, where Urdu-speaking seminary students and clerics received pilgrims, provided services, and explained Fatimid teachings. Special arrangements were also made in these stalls for the presence and comfort of children and women.

Participants in this grand gathering, inspired by the uprising of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), emphasized adherence to truth and justice, support for the resistance front, and declaring solidarity with the oppressed of the world, especially the Palestinian nation.

In addition to mourners from various countries, a group of seminary students and school students from Qom's educational centers, as well as scholars and seminary and university students from various Iranian cities, attended the ceremony.

At the end of the walk, participants, by attending the holy Jamkaran Mosque, while offering condolences on the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) to Hazrat Wali Asr (may God hasten his reappearance), emphasized keeping alive the message of the Fatimid uprising, defending velayat, and steadfastness in the path of truth and justice.

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