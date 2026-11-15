AhlulBayt News Agency: The Khatam al-Anbiya Institute, under the supervision of Al-Haj Ghulam Hussein Mukhtar, located in the Mbauda area of Arusha, Tanzania, has held a special ceremony marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), the revered daughter of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The ceremony was held at the Khatam al-Anbiya seminary, with Sheikh Bashiri, the director of the seminary, and a number of other participants in attendance. Those present at the gathering came together to honor the memory of the blessed life, luminous conduct, and oppression of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH).

The ceremony is part of efforts to keep alive the memory and name of the great lady of Islam, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), and to recall the heart-rending tragedy of her martyrdom—a lady who holds a lofty and unparalleled station in Islamic history.

The martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) is among the occasions that profoundly affect the emotions and feelings of believers. Followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) school across the world annually honor the memory and lofty station of that revered daughter of the Messenger of God (PBUH) by holding mourning and grief gatherings.

In the eyes of believers, commemorating this occasion is not merely a recollection of a historical event, but a valuable opportunity to reflect on the various dimensions of the life of that noble lady—a personality who is considered an outstanding model of faith, patience, worship, sacrifice, and steadfastness in safeguarding the teachings of Islam.

Undoubtedly, the passage of long years has not been able to remove the grief of this great tragedy from the hearts of the lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT). The memory and name of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) remain alive in the hearts of believers and call them to adhere ever more firmly to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his pure and immaculate household.

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