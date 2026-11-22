AhlulBayt News Agency: A condolence gathering was held at Jamia Al-Kauthar in Islamabad to pay tribute to Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hussain Wahid Khorasani (R.A.) and pray for the elevation of his spiritual rank. A large number of religious scholars, clerics and members of the public attended the gathering.

the gathering was addressed by Allama Sheikh Anwar Ali Najafi, who highlighted the late cleric's scholarly, spiritual and religious contributions, particularly his expertise in Islamic jurisprudence, piety, scholarly stature and distinguished position in the Shia world.

Allama Sheikh Anwar Ali Najafi also paid tribute to Ayatollah Wahid Khorasani's valuable services in promoting the mourning traditions of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S.), particularly in highlighting the oppression and suffering of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.).

He stated that the late scholar had dedicated his entire life to serving the school of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S.), promoting religious knowledge and safeguarding Islamic values.

The gathering concluded with prayers for the forgiveness of the deceased, the elevation of his spiritual status and the acceptance of his scholarly and religious services.