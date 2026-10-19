Shia Cleric: Education, Knowledge and Moral Development are Keys to Pakistan’s Progress

AhlulBayt News Agency: During his visit, Allama Domki emphasized the importance of education, the pursuit of knowledge and the intellectual and moral development of the younger generation. He said that education is the foundation of a nation's progress, prosperity and bright future.

Addressing the students, he highlighted the importance Islam places on knowledge, noting that the first revelation of the Holy Quran begins with the word “Iqra” (Read). He said this reflects Islam's call to lead humanity away from ignorance towards knowledge, awareness and understanding.

Referring to the Holy Quran, Allama Domki cited verse 9 of Surah Az-Zumar: “Say, Are those who know equal to those who do not know?” He said the verse underscores the distinction between knowledge and ignorance and highlights the value of learning in human development.

He further noted that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) place particular emphasis on acquiring knowledge, promoting wisdom and nurturing intellectual and moral character. According to him, education enables people to distinguish between right and wrong, promote justice and contribute meaningfully to society.

Allama Domki observed that nations making progress today are those investing in education, research, science, technology and modern disciplines. As the world undergoes rapid transformation, he said, providing quality education is essential to prepare young people for emerging challenges and opportunities.

He encouraged students to pursue their studies with dedication, hard work and perseverance, urging them to use their abilities and knowledge for the service of their country and society.

Highlighting the role of education in Pakistan's development, he said that sustainable progress in Sindh would require equal access to quality education for every child, regardless of gender or geographical location. He stressed the need to improve educational facilities in rural and underserved areas, strengthen schools, encourage teachers and provide students with books and other essential learning resources.

Describing books as among the best companions in a person's life and a fundamental source of knowledge and awareness, Allama Domki said the distribution of books was intended to cultivate a reading habit among children, foster a love of learning and inspire them to work towards a better future.

He called on parents, teachers, community leaders and all sections of society to contribute to children's education and upbringing, emphasizing that collective efforts are essential to nurture an educated, responsible and socially conscious generation.

Allama Domki also appreciated OTS's efforts to promote education in underserved communities and expressed his commitment to supporting educational initiatives, strengthening the intellectual and moral development of young people and expanding learning opportunities in disadvantaged areas.

He said that an educated generation is essential for building a strong, prosperous and developed Pakistan.

During the visit, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki also narrated the story of Prophet Noah (PBUH) to the children, adding an educational and moral dimension to his interaction with the students.