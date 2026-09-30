Shia and Sunni Lawyers, Scholars Gather in Khulna to Strengthen Muslim Unity and Dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The summit, attended by around 25 lawyers and legal professionals from Khulna, was held from 10 a.m. until noon and was organized by the Panjtan Association under the supervision of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyed Ibrahim Khalil Rizvi, president of the association and director of the Islamic Studies Centre in Khulna.

Alongside lawyers and legal experts, a number of Shia and Sunni scholars also attended the meeting and shared their views on various issues.

Participants stressed the importance of Muslim unity and solidarity and expressed their support for the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing Iran’s role in strengthening unity and convergence in the Islamic world as significant.

The participants also emphasized the need to expand dialogue, cooperation and solidarity among Muslims and to create stronger opportunities for interaction and unity across the Islamic world.