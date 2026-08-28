IRGC Intelligence Organization: Iran's Sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz Continues

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The IRGC Intelligence Organization, on Thursday evening, August 27, congratulating the blessed birth anniversary of the Prophet of Unity and Kindness and honoring the memory of all the martyrs of the Iranian nation's heroic battles with criminal America, especially the Master of the Martyrs of the Islamic World, Imam Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified), issued its statement regarding the fateful scene of the struggle against the evil enemy, addressed to the noble Iranian nation.

The statement reads:

"To the People of Iran, Greetings.,

Your history-making presence and the strong unity of the field, the street, diplomacy, and service created 200 days of resistance against the American-Zionist plan; in a way that the assessment of American intelligence agencies clearly emphasizes:

1) The Islamic Republic of Iran has powerfully passed the stage of preserving the survival and existence of its sovereignty and the resistance forces

2) Iran is consolidating and enhancing its national resilience

3) The asymmetric capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been maintained, and America has become incapable of imposing its will on Iran

4) Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz continues

5) Iran is no longer merely in a position to respond to the other side's attacks, but is moving toward increasing strategic initiative and influencing the time, place, and cost of war and diplomacy."

In this regard, in the joint committee of the intelligence services of the United States, the Zionist regime, and Britain, with some anti-revolution leaders, regarding the examination of lessons learned from the so-called Operation Epic Fury against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the enemy has admitted to the failure of the strategy of "overthrow through military strikes."

Analysis of intelligence obtained by this organization shows that updating the above strategy is on the enemy's agenda; in a way that, simultaneously with maintaining periodic limited attacks, activating crisis-generating centers, psychological warfare, inflaming monetary and financial markets, and anti-security operations, it considers these as the only options for managing Iran's file. In this design, the enemy seeks to "change the idea of resistance to the idea of subordination," "change endogenous defense power to dependent defense power," and "change the revolutionary approach to a passive approach" in order to prevent the consolidation of internal stability and the recovery of Iran's regional and extra-regional power.

In this regard, recently, Mossad's project of creating a secret and dedicated structure for exerting internal pressure against the Islamic Republic of Iran was placed under surveillance. The networking tools of this structure include communication with divergent currents, sabotage operations, and the use of damaging local agents.

More precise monitoring of political, economic, and social threats, and of course military movements in the last 60 days, shows that the enemy, understanding its own limitations and the advantages of the Islamic Revolution, is trying to pursue the above design with greater reliance on cognitive and intelligence warfare tools in the following axes:

1) Neutralizing the function of the Strait of Hormuz in ensuring Iran's national security

2) Preventing the repetition of regional war by the Islamic Republic of Iran

3) Limiting the portrayal of the resistance axis's capability in the region

4) Imposing a naval blockade

5) Erosion of the sacred alliance, promotion of dissatisfaction and polarization, and exaggeration of disagreements

6) Exaggeration and exploitation of some weaknesses, shortages, and internal limitations for governing the country

7) Inciting the people to accelerate dissatisfaction into the streets

Therefore, at this juncture, the focal point of this design is concentrating on "disrupting stability and reducing the national resilience of Iranians" by launching a cognitive war and producing fear and ambiguity. An issue that was previously warned about in the three statements of this organization during the January 2026 coup attempt.

At the same time, the enemy's failure to achieve the objectives of the imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the removal of expert structures from the decision-making process in the U.S. government have created serious challenges for the internal conditions of that country.

The dismissal, demotion, and expulsion of more than 23 military commanders and dozens of political and intelligence managers opposed to the government, the negative effects of Iran's equations in the region on U.S. economic indicators, the significant decline in Trump's popularity and the serious risk of losing the voter base, widespread doubt about the level of support from political groups for the Zionist regime, and the limitations of the U.S. army in supporting offensive and defensive combat capability against Iran are among the internal limitations of America for implementing its programs against Iran's national interests.

Reviewing the above planning and, of course, the mentioned limitations of the enemy, it must be announced that your children in the IRGC Intelligence Organization, seeking divine assistance, relying on the popular intelligence network, and using all their technical and human capacities, and in line with assigned missions, have placed the following on their agenda:

1) Maintaining and enhancing constant surveillance and readiness in the military sector for a decisive blow to the enemy

2) Focusing on guidance and countering any action that disrupts peace, empathy, and national cohesion in the country

3) Preventing the anti-security programs of the enemy's intelligence services inside the country and along the borders

4) Maintaining vigilance to deal with "neo-ISIS elements" and the cooperating network of terrorist groups

In conclusion, while emphasizing the unshakable will to avenge the blood of our dear martyrs under the leadership of the great leader and Imam of the Muslims, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (may his shadow be prolonged), we pledge to our Imam that we will defend the most important legacy of the martyred Imam, namely a "Strong Iran," until the last drop of blood, and will not hesitate for a moment to make the enemy regretful and to alleviate the concerns of the dear Iranian nation."

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