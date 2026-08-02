Arbaeen, Divine Miracle of Present Era, Prelude to Great Event of Reappearance: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, visiting the San Francisco procession at pillar 820 on the global Arbaeen pilgrimage route, met with pilgrims and Shiites from San Francisco, U.S., and delivered a speech, describing the great Arbaeen event as a manifestation of a divine miracle in the present era.

Stating that the Arbaeen event is a miracle, just as Ashura itself is considered a divine miracle, he said, "Throughout history, many have tried to extinguish this light; including Mutawakkil, who attempted to completely obliterate the blessed grave of Aba Abdullah al-Hussein (a.s.), but today we see that this event has become global." Referring to the spontaneous and popular nature of this epic, he added, "All these expenses are covered by the people themselves, out of love, and this indicates a miracle."

Ayatollah Ramazani further emphasized that even shedding tears for Imam Hussain (a.s.) after 1,400 years is a miracle, and said, "The fact that you today cry and beat your chests for someone who was martyred centuries ago, as if for a lost loved one, is nothing short of a miracle." Citing Nahj al-Balaghah and the words of the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.), who said, "I myself am the miracle of the Prophet," he noted, "The Prophet's miracle is not only the Quran, but the cultivation of a personality like Ali (a.s.) in the age of ignorance is itself the greatest miracle."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the presence of millions of pilgrims from various nationalities, stated, "Today, even Lebanese Christians write books about the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and Lady Fatimah (a.s.) and consider themselves lovers of Ali (a.s.). This presence of 20 to 24 million pilgrims with such fervor and immense hospitality is a prelude to a greater event, namely the 'Appearance,' and we must prepare ourselves for that great event."

Stating that this year's Arbaeen is intertwined with the blood of the resistance martyrs and the memory of the martyred Imam of the Ummah, he said, "The Imam was someone who revived Shiism in the world, to the extent that the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) entered not only the fabric of life but also the arena of governance. No one previously thought that Shiism would reach such a position. The Imam's selfless movement toward guiding people from ignorance remained alive throughout history and strengthened the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), so much so that today, thanks to that blood, Shiism stands proud in the world."

Ayatollah Ramazani, emphasizing the role of every individual server on this path, said, "Do not think your work is small; whoever prepares food or performs any service on this path may not count in our account, but it certainly counts in the account of Imam Hussain (a.s.)." In this regard, he recounted a story about an Iraqi man who, along with his family, had laid down on the ground on the pilgrims' route to invite them to their home for hospitality.

The Secretary-General also referred to the story of a former soldier of Saddam's army who, after his sick daughter was healed by Imam Hussain (a.s.), despite initially not believing in these matters, dedicated a magnificent house (like a palace) to serving the pilgrims, saying, "I built this house only for the pilgrims of Hussain."

Stating that pilgrims should pay attention to a very important point upon entering the shrine, he said, "We always ask whether it is possible to greet the Imam and not receive a reply? But the reality goes beyond this. Based on the Quranic verse addressing the Prophet, 'When those who believe in Our signs come to you, say, Peace be upon you,' in fact, it is Imam Hussain (a.s.) who greets you before your greeting."

He further emphasized that the AhlulBayt (a.s.) are "alive" and have no division between dead and alive, and said, "God willing, when you reach Karbala, open your heart's ear so that you may first hear the greeting of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and Hazrat Abbas (a.s.)."

Ayatollah Ramazani concluded by asking for prayers from the pilgrims and servers of the San Francisco procession, wishing them success, and presented a souvenir gift to this procession.

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