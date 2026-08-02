Palestine factions discuss strengthening unity, urge end to Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Hamas delegation led by West Bank chief Zaher Jabarin met with an Islamic Jihad delegation headed by Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah in Cairo to discuss strengthening joint action, unifying national positions, and coordinating efforts to protect the Palestinian people and restore their legitimate rights.

The two sides called for compelling Israel to halt all forms of military attacks, killings, and targeted assassinations, withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip, begin early recovery efforts, and ensure the uninterrupted entry of essential humanitarian supplies.

They also urged the immediate deployment of the national committee designated to administer Gaza and assume its responsibilities toward the population.

The meeting also addressed the escalating situation in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, including accelerating settlement expansion, Israeli occupation’s violations against prisoners, and broader actions amid international silence that encourages continued abuses.

Separately, Hamas Political Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya and Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah held a phone call, during which they stressed the need to continue supporting the Palestinian people and intensify efforts to end the occupation’s ongoing aggression.

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