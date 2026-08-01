‘Arbaeen and Islamic Convergence’ Conference Held in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The holy city of Karbala in Iraq hosted a conference titled “Arbaeen and Islamic Convergence”.

It was organized by the Cultural and Educational Committee of the Arbaeen Headquarters.

According to the Arbaeen Cultural Committee, Sheikh Qaddura, head of the Badr Al-Kubra Center from Palestine, was among the speakers at the conference.

“A perfect example of what we call the axes of pure Islam is in the movement of Imam Hussein (AS) for all fighters in the world,” he said.

Sheikh Qaddura said the first axis is stated in the Quran, “And do not be divided”.

“This is the main criterion in our movement. In this axis, our view is on a united Ummah.”

He added that the next axis becomes clear for us in the movement of Imam Hussein (AS), and that is the right and moving based on the judgment of truth and justice.

Truth is not subject to history and has always been a single axis, and being right-minded is one of the characteristics of the truthful, he stated.

“On the other hand, departing from justice is wasting the opportunities of the Islamic world.”

Sheikh Qadoura considered another axis of pure Muhammadan Islam to be the honor and dignity of Muslims and said one of the most important points of Imam Hussein's (AS) movement was to preserve the honor and dignity of Islam.

Imam Hussein (AS) rose up against the corrupt ruler to show that the dignity of man and the dignity of Islam are not subject to history.

“Today, we are moving on the axis of the same honorable and dignified movement.”

He went on to say that these axes in pure Muhammadan Islam make solidarity and proximity of religions essential.

“Today, from the authorities of Qom to Najaf to Lebanon and other geographical points of Islam, all have (emphasized) the necessity that our convergence forms a single Ummah. Because we are all servants of Islam.”

The “Arbaeen and Islamic Convergence” conference is one of the series of conferences organized by the Arbaeen Headquarters Cultural and Educational Committee in Karbala and Najaf during the Arbaeen procession.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

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