Global Media Call to Capture the Everlasting Epic of Arbaeen e Husayni

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: In a bid to preserve the visual and auditory legacy of one of the world’s largest annual gatherings, the organizers behind "Naḥnu Abnā'u al-Ḥusayn (A.S.)" (We – the Descendants of Husayn) have officially launched their third international media event. The initiative calls upon content creators from across the globe to capture the unique splendors of the Arba'een pilgrimage, framing it not as a contest, but as a historical preservation project for future generations.

"We are not hosting a competition; we are offering an opportunity to preserve a narrative that generations to come will witness," the organizers stated in their official announcement.

Participants are invited to submit works across a diverse range of formats, ensuring broad accessibility for both amateur enthusiasts and seasoned professionals. The submission categories include:

Photography: Encompassing professional shots, mobile photography, and thematic photo series.

Video: Accepting reportage, documentary-style footage, and personal vlogs.

Artificial Intelligence: Featuring a forward-looking category for AI-generated photos, videos, and audio productions.

Podcast: Open to audio-only productions that capture the essence of the event.

In a special thematic section, the event highlights two specific narratives that underscore the global and spiritual dimensions of the pilgrimage. The first theme, "Our martyred leader on the path of Husayn (A.S.)," seeks to narrate the profound love and devotion of pilgrims toward the martyred leader. The second theme, "A World in the Embrace of Husayn (A.S.)," aims to showcase the international scope of the event by capturing the grandeur of pilgrims from various countries and the raised flags of nations around the world. Submissions for this special section are limited to professional photography or video formats.

All entries will be reviewed by an international panel of judges hailing from various countries, ensuring a diverse and global perspective on the submitted works. Winners will be recognized with valuable cash and non-cash prizes.

Content creators have until September 22, 2026 to submit their masterpieces. Submissions are being accepted via the official event ID @nahno_abna_alhussain on the Eitaa, Telegram, and Bale messaging platforms.