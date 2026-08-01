Number of Arbaeen Pilgrims Entering Iraq Nears 3 Million

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Central Headquarters for the Management of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage in Iraq announced on Thursday that the number of foreign pilgrims entering the Arab country is nearing 3 million.

According to a statement issued by the headquarters, 2,887,305 foreign pilgrims have so far arrived in Iraq for the Arbaeen procession.

It announced that the implementation of the security and service plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage continues in coordination with all security, service and support institutions to ensure the security of the pilgrims entering Iraq and to provide the highest level of smooth traffic at border crossings and main roads.

According to the statement, these measures are being carried out with the direct support of the Iraqi prime minister and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

According to the latest updated statistics, from the first of Muharram until the end of last night (Wednesday), 2,887,305 pilgrims have entered Iraq, it said, adding that the arrival of pilgrims from different countries to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony continues.

The headquarters also emphasized that security units and support agencies continue their field missions based on pre-determined plans and under the supervision of the Supreme Committee for Million-strong Pilgrimages.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

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