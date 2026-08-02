Israeli army admits one of its soldiers was wounded in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli army acknowledged on Saturday that one of its officers was moderately wounded during a direct clash with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

In a statement carried by Sputnik, the army stated that the wounded officer was transferred to a hospital for treatment, and his family was notified.

In a related context, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk had previously announced that Israeli violations during military operations in Lebanon “may amount to war crimes.”

He also confirmed that an independent UN mission began collecting evidence related to the alleged violations on March 2nd.

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