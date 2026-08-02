Hezbollah condemns US aggression on Iraq as flagrant violation of international law

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah condemned on Friday the US aggression on Iraq, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and Iraq’s sovereignty and independence after it killed several people and wounded others.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the blatant and dangerous aggression against an Iraqi state institution, carried out with the participation of an Arab state, would have extremely dangerous consequences for the entire region. It said the attack served only the US-Israeli project aimed at destabilizing the region, fragmenting the Arab and Islamic world, and fueling tensions, divisions, and conflict.

Hezbollah added Saudi Arabia’s ties with Iraq, rooted in neighborly relations and shared history, should have led it to pursue dialogue and diplomatic engagement with the Iraqi government to resolve any disputes, rather than align with US and Israeli policies that seek to destabilize the region and undermine its unity.

The group said the United States’ continued shedding of Iraqi blood once again exposed Washington’s hostile intentions toward Iraq and its people, accusing it of seeking to prevent the country’s stability and recovery, weaken its national and regional role, and maintain its ambitions over Iraq’s resources.

Hezbollah reaffirmed its support for Iraq and its people, calling for an urgent, firm, and responsible Arab, Islamic, and international response to halt US aggression, safeguard state sovereignty, and uphold international law.

It concluded by warning that silence over such attacks and continued tolerance of what it called this dangerous and destructive approach would only drag the region toward grave and far-reaching consequences.

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