Hezbollah Slams Government Inaction as Israel Intensifies Destruction Across Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has slammed the Lebanese government’s inaction on Israel’s ongoing crimes in the country, urging it to assume its responsibilities and halt the regime’s destruction of Southern villages.

In a statement on Friday, Hezbollah pointed out that Israel continues to commit crimes in Southern Lebanon, destroying villages, burning homes, bulldozing roads and fields, blowing up schools and hospitals, and terrorizing safe civilians, in “a desperate attempt” to prevent the residents from returning to their villages.

Hezbollah blamed the “silent, absent” Beirut government for the ongoing crimes, saying its signing of the framework agreement allowed the Israeli regime to continue its occupation and practices.

The framework agreement, signed on June 26, calls for the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from southern Lebanon alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Since its signing, however, Israel has continued its military aggression across southern Lebanon, carrying out airstrikes, demolitions and the burning of homes in border towns.

Lebanese and Israeli officials are expected to meet indirectly in the Italian capital of Rome on August 4 to discuss the implementation of the framework deal’s security arrangements.

Referring to the Lebanese authority’s failure to set a halt to the destruction “a fundamental condition for Lebanon in all its meetings and contacts”, Hezbollah said, “We call upon this authority not to continue to turn its back on its people, and to listen to the cries and pains of the people of the South”.

Hezbollah stressed that if the government is unable to carry out its duties, it should at least not deprive the residents of the south of “their legitimate right to defend themselves and their land.”

“We demand that the Lebanese authority assume its national and constitutional responsibilities, and act immediately at all political and diplomatic levels to stop the crimes of destruction committed by the enemy.”

Hezbollah also urged the international community to compel Israel to stop its attacks and withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories.

The statement came after the Israeli military conducted new attacks near Shaqif Fortress (Beaufort Castle) in southern Lebanon, causing huge explosions in adjacent areas on Thursday.

Lebanese media reported Israeli bombings on the villages of Yohmor al-Shaqif, Haddatha, and Kfar Tebni.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,333 people, injured more than 12,236 others and displaced over one million since March 2.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including territories it has held for years as well as others it seized during the 2023-24 onslaught.



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