At least eight Palestinians martyred in latest Israeli attacks on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least eight Palestinians have been killed in the latest Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of fatalities from the nearly three-year-long war to 73,349.

According to a statement by the Gaza Health Ministry, carried by Shehab News Agency on Saturday, eight Palestinians lost their lives and 76 others were wounded across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

Gaza’s total death toll has now reached 73,349, while the number of injured has risen to 174,162 since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, the ministry said.

It also put the number of fatalities and injuries at 1,222 and 4,053, respectively, since a ceasefire took effect between Hamas and Israel on October 11, 2025.

Israel has violated the ceasefire on an almost daily basis, restricting the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip while continuing to launch deadly attacks on Palestinians there.

On Friday, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that it and other Palestinian factions had engaged responsibly and constructively in negotiations and with proposals presented by mediators to complete the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Hamas stressed that the implementation of the second phase remains conditional on the Israeli regime honoring all of its obligations under the first phase of the agreement.

The movement said the Palestinian factions’ position reflects a national consensus and a shared commitment to protecting the Palestinian people, addressing urgent humanitarian needs, and safeguarding Palestinian national rights.

Hamas said ending the Israeli regime’s ongoing massacres and military aggression is the essential first step toward implementing the agreement and establishing a framework and timetable for carrying out its remaining provisions.

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