Hamas Says Israel Must Fully Halt Attacks Before Second Phase of Ceasefire Can Begin

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement said that Israel’s commitment to ending the killings and halting its attacks is the fundamental prerequisite and the first step toward implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, stressing that progress to the next stage depends on Israel fully carrying out all provisions of the first phase.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hamas said it and the Palestinian factions had engaged responsibly and positively with the negotiation process and the mediators’ proposals aimed at completing the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

The Movement said the Palestinian factions reached a unified national position that reflected a spirit of partnership and responsibility, driven by their commitment to protecting the Palestinian people, addressing their humanitarian needs, and safeguarding their national rights.

Hamas stressed that its agreement to include the issue of heavy weapons within the framework of the agreement was explicitly conditioned on a complete end to all forms of Israeli aggression, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the implementation of early recovery efforts, the entry of the administrative committee, the deployment of an international protection force, the dismantling of armed gangs and militias established by Israel, the launch of reconstruction efforts, the guarantee of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and the protection of citizens’ rights.

Hamas and the Palestinian factions also paid tribute to the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, affirming that they will continue working together to protect their people and preserve all of their national rights.



/129