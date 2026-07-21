Imam Khamenei's (r.a.) Enduring Legacy, Survival of Revolution, Not Dependent on Individuals

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): "Akun Tursunbek," the head of the Human Rights Movement of Kyrgyzstan and coordinator of the Human Rights Congress of Central Asian countries, who had traveled to our country from Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of our country's Cultural Attaché in Bishkek to participate in the historic farewell ceremony for the martyred Imam, said about the grandeur of this ceremony, "I insisted strongly on personally attending the funeral ceremony. I could have gone like some official delegations by car, prayed, and returned, but my goal was to see the atmosphere of the ceremony with my own eyes and to understand the feelings of the Iranian people up close; to see how they moved toward the ceremony venue, how they mourned for a high-ranking executive figure in the country, and how they experienced this deep grief."

He continued, "In my personal observations, I saw a million-strong crowd gathered around the body of their martyred leader, and behind such a strange and widespread presence lie great achievements. This passionate and devoted gathering is the result of years of life and sincere activity of that leader, who in important events and critical conditions freed the nation from the turmoil of events with calmness and spiritual tranquility. Of course, death is a natural thing; generations come and go, but a departure in this manner and with such grandeur was an epic departure that I witnessed through my own eyes."

This cultural activist from Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing that the assassination of the leader of a great nation by a foreign country cannot be justified by any rational standard, noted, "Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.) showed through his martyrdom that he was a great leader. Over the decades he was present in the political arena after the revolution, he never bowed his head to America. Iran under the leadership of such a pious Imam was an example of an independent country."

The coordinating deputy of the Human Rights Congress of Central Asian countries continued, "Today in the region, we see countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain that have flags and national anthems, but from many perspectives have serious dependencies on America. Even European countries that are members of the European Union, despite their apparent independence, are influenced by the United States in many matters. The countries of Central Asia, although independent, are in some way dependent on Russia, Europe, or America. The Islamic Republic of Iran, however, during the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, strove to maintain its independence."

Akun stated, "On behalf of the Kyrgyz community, I must say that when the news of Ayatollah Khamenei's martyrdom was announced, many people were worried and upset. I am not saying all people, but I can say that many Kyrgyz patriots were deeply affected by hearing this news."

Stating that after his martyrdom, we hosted two large gatherings in support of Palestine, in which hundreds of people participated and condemned the actions of the United States and Israel, he said, "Representatives of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran's Cultural Attaché were also present at these programs and supported their holding. I spoke for about twenty minutes about the life and struggles of Ayatollah Khamenei and explained how he stood alongside Imam Khomeini during difficult times. A speech that had positive and wide-ranging reflections."

This Kyrgyz activist, considering one of the most important things the martyred leader did was to create a structure that is properly safeguarded even after his loss, said, "Today we see that senior military commanders, the Speaker of Parliament, diplomats, and other high-ranking officials in the Islamic Republic are following the country's affairs with a systematic and scientific approach. This shows that the country's management system, under the supervision and care of a wise leadership, has been built on a principled, reasonable, and solid structure, not merely based on the presence of an individual and the transient effects of a temporary measure. Therefore, the Iranian nation should be proud of its martyred leaders and wish good health for its current leaders, who are the righteous fruit of the training of that wise elder."

The coordinating deputy of the Human Rights Congress of Central Asian countries, referring to the fact that the steadfastness of the Iranian nation in war and crisis has attracted the attention of many people around the world, said, "Some out of desperation accuse Iran of dictatorship, but what I saw was the presence of order, participation, and a kind of democracy commensurate with the structure of this country; during our trip to Tehran, we saw the 'Maryam the Holy' metro station. During this trip, we also met with the Armenian Christian community of Iran. In all observations, even ethnic groups and followers of different religions in Iran acknowledged the extent to which facilities, welfare, and peaceful life are provided in Iran."

He continued, "In my opinion, one of the greatest achievements of Ayatollah Khamenei was that over four decades, with his complete wisdom, he prepared the people, the army, and the armed forces to confront any aggression and all major threats. Iran's missile capability, scientific advancements, and the activities of Iranian scientists show that Iran has a powerful human capacity, and the people of this country deserve to be proud of these capabilities that have attracted the attention of the international community."

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