Muslim Politician Criticises Bihar Chief Minister Over Hijab Removal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over an incident in which he pulled off a female doctor’s hijab.

The Muslim politician from Jammu and Kashmir said, “Perhaps it is now time for Nitish Kumar to step down from his position (as Chief Minister).”

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I know Nitish personally and respect him, so seeing him pull the veil off a young Muslim woman was shocking for me.”

Mehbooba Mufti added, “Should this be considered the effect of age, or should normalizing the public humiliation of Muslims be the standard? What is even more disturbing is seeing the people around him treat this horrific incident as entertainment.”

She further stated, “Nitish ji, perhaps it is now time for you to resign from your post.”

Having personally known & admired Nitish ji I was shocked to see him pull down a young Muslim woman’s naqaab. Does one attribute it to old age or the normalisation of humiliating Muslims publicly. The fact that people around him watched this horrific incident unfold as some form… pic.twitter.com/1nXl1Xzg1l — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 16, 2025

A video circulating on social media shows Nitish Kumar pulling the hijab off the face of a Muslim female AYUSH doctor while handing her an appointment letter.

Following the release of this video, a wave of outrage has swept across India, with major political parties, including the Congress, condemning Nitish Kumar’s act.